George Clooney releases PSA against climate change “dumbf**kery”

As you are probably aware, our planet is on a deadline and humans are screwed —and George Clooney does not have time for the “epidemic of dumbf**k idiots” denying the fact. Spurred on by the United Nations’s dire warning about the bleak fate of biodiversity and the Earth’s accelerating extinction rate, the actor has stepped up for a PSA against “dumbf***ery.”

In a video released on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, “actor, director, and two-time sexiest man alive” Clooney noted that science has given “unprecedented knowledge of the natural world from subatomic particles to the majesty of space.” Tragically, though, that knowledge is threatened by “an epidemic of dumbf**ing idiots” saying “dumbf**king things.”

Unfortunately, according to Clooney, “dumbf***ery is highly contagious, affecting the minds of even the most stable geniuses,” leading people to deny climate change, not vaccinate their kids, and not believe in dinosaurs. Now, that “rampant dumbf***ery” threatens “our health, our security and now our planet.” Luckily, there’s a way to “win the war against dumbf***iness” and hopefully it’s not too late.