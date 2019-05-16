6 phrases that will help you sell your ideas

Mark Twain once wrote: “The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and the lightning bug.”

Finding the right words when you’re selling your ideas is critical. Whether you’re pitching a client, presenting in a meeting, or making a point to a colleague in the hallway, you need to show you believe what you’re saying.

Small language changes may seem insignificant, but incorporating these six phrases can help you communicate how confident and fully invested you are. Do this and your listeners will be more likely to feel the same way.

1. “I believe”

The simplest and most powerful way of showing you are invested in an idea or a project is to use the expression “I believe.” For instance, I might say to a partner, “I believe we have an enormous market opportunity here,” and he will know I don’t say that lightly.

“I believe” is a much stronger choice than the related–but weaker–phrase “I think.” (As in: “I think that’s a good idea,” or “I think we should hire her.”) While “I think” makes us feel that the person speaking is still unsure or thinking it over, “I believe” is a persuasive declaration.

2. “I know”

Another confidence booster is the expression, “I know.” There’s a huge emphasis today on humility in leadership circles, and some people may be reluctant to use “I know.” However, if you are leading a team, and someone says, “I’m not sure I can get that report to you in time,” a good leader might respond, “I know you can,” or, “I know you’ll do your best.”

Similarly, when I work out with my trainer and he gives me a new and demanding exercise, I might respond with, “I’m not sure I can do that.” His answer is typically: “I know you can.” That gives me the confidence to believe in myself. It really works motivationally.