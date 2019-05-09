See the bright, spacious habitat that Martian colonizers could call home

Living on another planet is going to be really hard. No readily available food, water, or breathing air. Extreme cold and extreme hot. No atmosphere or magnetic field to protect from the sun’s radiation (or meteorites). The buildings that colonizers live in will be incredibly important–they’ll need to keep inhabitants safe from all of the above.

That’s why NASA is asking private companies to come up with ways to build these homes through its 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge, a competition to design habitats and laboratories for deep space exploration. The objective isn’t just deep space design, though–NASA also wants to advance construction technology that could help create sustainable housing solutions on our home planet.

The challenge has been going on since 2015, as NASA puts entrants through a series of hurdles that narrowed the race down to a few ideas. This week, the agency announced the winner of its latest phase: the New York-based startup AI SpaceFactory, which proved its tech in a real-life simulation last week.

Starting on May 1, the startup spent four days competing against the other finalist, a team from Penn State University. In total, they spent 30 hours 3D printing their habitat design at Caterpillar’s Edwards Demonstration & Learning Center in Edwards, IL.

Both teams’ technologies used robotic arms that could operate autonomously in another planet, with minimal human intervention, and used raw materials that could be found on Mars and the moon mixed with recycled materials from earth. Their methods for making these building materials differed, though. Penn State used cement made from river sand similar to Martian soil. AI SpaceFactory’s 3D printer laid down a composite material that mixes basaltic fibers that could potentially be harvested on Mars and bioplastic made from starch that would be shipped from earth.

The architectural design between the teams was different, too. Penn State’s habitat resembled Italian trullos—cylindrical structures with conic roofs–while AI SpaceFactory built a 15-by-8-foot egg-shaped structure. While the built mock-ups are only one-third of the full size, they had to endure rigorous testing, like direct hits from heavy balls to simulate accidents and sustaining 50,000 pounds of force to test overall durability against extreme weather.

AI SpaceFactory’s approach resulted in significantly better results during the testing process. For example, according to IEEE Spectrum, when a 96-ton Caterpillar’s excavator pressed the structures from the top, the egg-shaped composite structure designed by AI SpaceFactory hardly budged. Only a tiny bit of the material broke, leaving the building intact. The Penn State cement habitat, however, crumbled after showing enough resistance to lift the front of the Caterpillar’s threads from the ground. In another test, a 29-pound ball was fired onto the structures, causing serious damage on Penn States’s design but none for AI SpaceFactory.