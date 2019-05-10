This supercut of Mark Zuckerberg promising Facebook growth is literal art

“I’m angry that his focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks.” In a recent op-ed for the New York Times, that’s how Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes summed up Mark Zuckerberg’s actions as CEO of Facebook. It was growth–the quest for being bigger at any cost–that led to scandals around our data privacy and democracy .

Coincidently, the same week Hughes published this argument, the new media artist Ben Grosser released a project that deals with the exact same topic. Called Order of Magnitude, it’s a 47-minute-long video of Zuckerberg offering metrics of growth, and the promise for more. And that’s it. It’s a supercut of Zuckerberg selling the same pitch over and over again, as he ages from collegiate whiz kid to wizened entrepreneur.

All in all, the clips were taken from 14 years of footage, between 2004 and 2018. “Of course I had expectations of how extensive his articulation of a deep desire for growth would be, but it exceeded what I expected,” Grosser laughs. “I guess fittingly, the scale of this work kept growing and growing.”

Grosser, who is an artist and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is currently showing the piece at the Arebyte Gallery in London. It’s also available for anyone to watch through Vimeo.

The project took a total of five months to complete. Grosser started the process by reading through the Zuckerberg Files, an archive of the CEO’s videos, with transcripts, run by the University of Wisconsin.

“The videos they’ve archived are super low quality–in some cases those are the best available…but it was a great starting point to see what’s out there,” says Grosser. Then he hunted down a clean source of every Zuckerberg video in existence. Grosser estimates he watched 400 to 500 videos in all, which often involved some sleuthing. For instance, a BBC special might showcase a few seconds of unique footage–and then Grosser would chase down the full interview. Occasionally, he would just reach an impasse, unable to locate specific videos he knows existed.