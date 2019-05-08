These hip, healthy TV dinners just might win over the Sweetgreen generation

TV dinners have always been frozen, but they’re about to get cool, too.

Mosaic is a new startup shaking up the frozen meal industry with a line of healthy, vegetarian options that look more like what you would order at Sweetgreen than that Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak dinner lurking in your grandparents’ freezer.

While meal kits like Blue Apron and Purple Carrot are convenient, they require spending your valuable free time peeling and chopping vegetables and then following the detailed instructions. And if you don’t have time to whip up whatever they’ve sent you that week, the ingredients spoil.

That doesn’t happen with frozen meals. All you need is a microwave and a desire to eat a Tuscan pesto bowl with white beans and brussels sprouts or a smoky Southwest bowl layered with sweet potatoes and black beans covered in an avocado lime sauce.

Unfortunately, you can’t buy Mosaic meals at your local Piggly Wiggly or Kroger. Instead, you have to sign up for a meal delivery plan where they will ship your choice of frozen meals either weekly, or every two, four, or eight weeks. They frozen meals show up in a recyclable cardboard box, insulated with dry ice, and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging with detailed instructions on how to break it all down for curbside recycling.

Subscribers can pause or cancel whenever without penalty, so if you end up eating a bucket of KFC every night for a month and don’t need to dive into your cache of frozen food, no big deal.

The company isn’t just trying to make you eat healthy. It’s a $53-billion industry that needs a change. The average American consumes 72 frozen meals per year, and sales from frozen meals continue to grow, yet so far, there are few companies trying to offer healthy, sustainable options.