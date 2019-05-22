How the Jeff Bezos of Korea is beating Amazon at its own game

“Koreans work the longest hours in Asia,” says Bom Kim, who lives in Seoul. “The average commute is 58 minutes. The average middle school student comes home at 10 p.m.” Kim is working to alleviate their stress via the convenience he can offer through his e-commerce company, which allows customers to order from 2 million products (from karaoke microphones to oranges) as late as midnight and receive them by 7 a.m. the next day. To pull this off, Kim and company built their own UPS-style delivery network, which connects its 60 distribution hubs. Last year, Coupang hit 1 billion deliveries, four years after launch, in part because Kim developed a cold-chain operation in just three months in 2018, allowing Coupang to transport fish, frozen items, and vegetables. Today, one-third of Coupang orders arrive after 10 p.m., 20% between 11 p.m. and midnight. Kim is now pushing to deliver goods without bulky packaging, to expedite fulfillment; half of all orders are sent boxless. Coupang is even able to send hot meals to customers. “We look at every opportunity to make something magical,” says Kim, whose company generated more than $4 billion in 2018 revenue, up 70% from the year before.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens