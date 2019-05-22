How Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) is defying musical boundaries for Solange, FKA Twigs, A$AP Rocky, and himself

Dev Hynes , who performs as Blood Orange, pushes with his words, music, and indeterminate identity against rigid definitions of race, sexuality, and culture. His unstructured aesthetic is his one consistency, whether he’s producing tracks for Solange Knowles, FKA Twigs, A$AP Rocky, or himself. His acclaimed 2018 album, Negro Swan, which has been streamed 40 million times, could be the soundtrack for today’s anxious, fractured, gender-fluid times—insider music for every outsider.

Fast Company: There’s a quote attributed to you that’s hard to shake. You said that you’re always surprised when you meet someone who hasn’t been punched in the face.

Dev Hynes: Growing up [in East London], there were some severe bullying moments. It was pretty dark back then, and I’d like to think things have gotten better for kids now–I can’t fully speak to that. Negro Swan is a response to that. I tried to evoke [it] sonically. I’ve always felt when I meet people that I can tell—I don’t wish for people to be punched in the face, but it does something, it changes you.

FC: Your work offers a refreshing alternative to machismo culture and the traditional definition of manhood, or how to be a man.

DH: If my music does that, it’s amazing. There were definitely bands when I was growing up that did that for me. I was recently listening to the [early ’90s British] group Placebo. I never really thought about what positive impact their second album had on me, particularly the song “Nancy Boy.” Mansun, another [male] ’90s band, also flouted gender–they even had an amazing song called “Being a Girl.” And, more famously, Prince. That stuff was very important to me.

FC: Your music blurs so many boundaries. How do you get it to hang together?

DH: There’s a lot of study and research, but within that, it’s loose. For example, I knew the title would be Negro Swan, [and] I started piecing together visually and mood-wise what that was evoking for me. It was a lot of neoclassical, romantic- style things mixed with early images of successful black men in pop culture back in 2000, when I was 14. I liked that these people were taking charge of their images. So paintings by Caravaggio mixed with Lil Wayne. [Laughs] What I’m reading plays a role in the language I use.