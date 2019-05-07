Joanne Bradford is out as SoFi CMO

Social Finance (SoFi) CMO Joanne Bradford, who joined the San Francisco-based fintech company in 2015 as COO, is leaving at the end of May. CEO Anthony Noto announced the news in an email to staff on Friday.

“Joanne and I have been in discussions about the future of SoFi marketing since the beginning of the year, and Joanne decided this would be a good transition time for her,” Noto wrote.

Bradford will be replaced by Lauren Stafford Webb, an Intuit marketing VP who previously spent over eight years at Procter & Gamble.

Bradford was originally hired by SoFi cofounder and former CEO Mike Cagney, who stepped down in September 2017 amid a sex scandal. She helped turn SoFi into one of fintech’s best-known brands, positioning the company to welcome HENRY (high-income, not yet rich) customers in search of student loan refinancing and mortgages.