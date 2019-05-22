How the No.1 most creative person in business this year led the FBI to its biggest ad-fraud bust ever

On a February day in 2017, Tamer Hassan was going about his typical work of monitoring advertising-buying and -selling software for potential security issues when he noticed something strange. Hassan, the cofounder and then CTO of ad-fraud detection and prevention company White Ops, had been tracking a smallish botnet—the term for a network of private computers infected with malicious software and controlled by criminals without the owners’ knowledge—and realized that it had suddenly transformed into a hydra that simply wouldn’t die.

When deployed in advertising, a botnet (“robot” + “network”) creates fake websites and uses automated software to pose as real humans and simulate real traffic—siphoning money from companies such as P&G, Unilever, and other big marketers that spend more than $250 billion annually on digital advertising globally, much of it mediated by software that places ads programmatically.

This one had looked normal enough at first. But any time that Hassan and his fellow engineers attempted to block a fraudulent site from attracting programmatic ads—or restrict any IP addresses that appeared to generate fake clicks on the site—they saw the same activity pop up somewhere else. And there wasn’t a pattern: One day the botnet would use someone’s computer for malicious activity, but the next, that same PC would act normally. Worse, it all now seemed to be accelerating and growing more powerful.

Brands are cheated out of somewhere between $6.5 billion and $19 billion annually in digital ad-fraud schemes, but the criminals are rarely held to account, making these scams some of the lowest-risk, highest-reward forms of crime in the world. The consequences, though, extend much further than marketers’ ad budgets. In an era when everything from dishwashers to presidential elections relies on digital integrity, fighting ad fraud is about reinforcing trust in the internet itself. The money these criminals steal “is funding the spread of malware,” says Hassan. It creates “platforms for many other types of cybercrime,” such as identity theft, ransomware, spyware, computer viruses, and more—the type of IT security threats that caused massive data breaches at Equifax, Marriott, and Yahoo in recent years. A 2018 report by McAfee and the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that cybercrime costs businesses as much as $600 billion annually.

Raised in the Bay Area, Hassan taught himself to code after receiving a Tandy computer when he was 8. While he was studying engineering at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened, and “I knew that I had to use everything I learned to protect others,” he says. He spent the next several years as a combat search-and-rescue pilot flying Pave Hawk helicopters to save military and civilian lives behind enemy lines in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the experience “shaped how I approach any challenge,” he says. “The only thing certain in a rescue mission in hostile territory is the objective. The rest is fraught with ever-changing variables, opportunities, and trade-offs.”

After 12 years in the Air Force, Hassan decided to combine his coding background with his military experience, and launched White Ops in 2012 with two cofounders. The company has grown to more than 100 people, with headquarters in New York and offices around the world, and it has raised $33 million to date. Its technology operates like a burglar alarm for clients such as The Trade Desk, a company that helps marketers manage and serve programmatic digital advertising. White Ops alerts clients to any new fraud attempts and immediately prevents criminals from collecting on bogus ad views. The company was founded on the thesis that security should be about more than just building a wall to protect clients; it should work to make crime tougher and more expensive to pull off. This is why instead of simply asking a human to solve a captcha (typing numbers and letters to prove you’re not a robot—a tool that can be scammed at scale), White Ops created tech that interrogates a bot a thousand different ways, such as subtle timing differentials when code is executed that can reveal whether it’s being directed by human or machine.