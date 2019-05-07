Watch 2 Chainz and Awkwafina list all the dope things Google’s new Pixel phone can do

Today, Google announced its new Pixel 3a phone, and by all appearances it’s pitched as the anti-iPhone. As my colleague Mark Wilson pointed out , the new Pixel includes all the features missing in Apple’s signature device, removes the biggest annoyances like the price tag, lack of a headphone jack, and poor photos in low light.

To put a little more sizzle on that steak, though, Google recruited 2 Chainz and Awkwafina to post up in a nail shop and run down the laundry list of things they do want in a phone, and a few of the things they definitely don’t want.

In the new spot, Awkwafina brings up storage and voice assistance, saying she had to delete a picture of her grandma to… take another picture of her grandma, then makes fun of Siri by mocking the need to oh-ver-eee-nun-cee-ate voice commands.

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company also announced new Assistant functionality, like the ability to create a calendar invite, find and share photos, or create a memo, all on voice command. Which sounds like it may meet 2 Chainz’s requirements to find some delicious sea bass or buy Mount Fuji.

“Are we asking too much for a phone that does the dope things we want without paying for the dumb things we don’t want?”

As2 Chainz chucks away his frustrating old phone via wheeled manicure work station, Awkwafina says “Bye Phone,” which very much definitely rhymes with Pixel’s target here.