How this entrepreneur found a way to take on the AI giants–with synthetic data

The AI revolution has been led by a handful of tech giants—think Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft—but Jean-François Gagné‘s Element AI is forging an intrepid path to subvert their dominance. Unlike an Amazon or a Microsoft, startups don’t have ready access to the vast quantities of big data required to train machine-learning algorithms. So Element AI created a clever system for developing algorithms using data the company generates itself through a simulator. “This helps us bootstrap our training process, and then we can fine-tune with the customer’s data and get good performance quickly,” says Gagné, whose clients include the Port of Montreal, in his hometown, which now uses AI to eliminate wait times for truckers arriving to pick up their shipments. In addition, Gagné, whose cofounders include the University of Montreal’s Yoshua Bengio, a living legend among AI researchers, instituted a fellowship program, which allows Element AI to tap the expertise of top university researchers without luring them from academia. The company, founded in 2016, has grown to 525 employees and raised $100 million, and Gagné is looking to bring his approach to AI to the insurance, financial services, and cybersecurity industries.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens