This industrial designer spent three years revamping Jump Bikes’ electric cycles

When Uber acquired nine-year-old dockless electric-bike-share startup Jump Bikes last year, Jump hardware director Nick Foley had been working to make the vehicles sleeker and more approachable for novice riders, and developing features that would keep existing users in 17 U.S. cities coming back. After years of iterating on the design, his team debuted a new bike in December. It includes a drive-assist feature that boosts riders’ speed so gently they don’t notice it, a stand for users’ smartphones, and a retractable bike lock made of cut-resistant steel, built directly into the bike, that took three years to perfect and can be engaged with one hand. If the lock is broken, the rear wheel of the bike disengages so it can’t be used. “There were features that we needed just for our business to work,” Foley says. “But they’re also a level of quality that riders love, and would rarely pay for if they needed to buy a bike themselves.”
