Focus Mode might be Android’s best new feature

Among all the new products and features that Google announced at its I/O developer conference today, arguably the most useful is an upcoming Android feature called Focus Mode. Once enabled, it’ll mute notifications from whichever apps you find distracting. Think of it like a Do Not Disturb mode that still allows you to receive phone calls, text messages, and (if you really want) Slack mentions. It sounds like a great way to tune out social media and other digital noise when you’re trying to get work done.