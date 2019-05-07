Focus Mode might be Android’s best new feature

Among all the new products and features that Google announced at its I/O developer conference today, arguably the most useful is an upcoming Android feature called Focus Mode. Once enabled, it’ll mute notifications from whichever apps you find distracting. Think of it like a Do Not Disturb mode that still allows you to receive phone calls, text messages, and (if you really want) Slack mentions. It sounds like a great way to tune out social media and other digital noise when you’re trying to get work done.
Google says it will launch Focus Mode on phones running Android 9.0 Pie and newer this fall.