How this Ideo veteran elevated design at the world’s largest retailer

Valerie Casey joined Walmart in mid-2018 and oversees 160 designers responsible for developing in-store experiences and challenging Amazon’s nearly 50% online-sales market share. A veteran of design firms (Ideo, Frog, Pentagram), nonprofits (the Aspen Institute, the World Economic Forum), and a consumer-tech company (Samsung), Casey has grown the department by more than 75% and eliminated silos that had led to inconsistent products from one department to the next—what Walmart pharmacists saw on their screens, for example, differed dramatically from what customers saw in the pharmacy app. She created a single design language for approximately 200 of Walmart’s digital services, including both consumer- and employee-facing apps. “When the design looks, feels, and behaves the same, it’s easier for the customer and associate to communicate,” Casey says. She also organized a team of computer scientists and traditional designers to prototype and test concepts in stores, from financial-services products to groceries, giving a historically risk-averse company a quick, reliable way to evaluate new ideas.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens