Watch HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 premiere at a Wing location near you

In advance of Meryl Streep’s much-awaited debut on Big Little Lies, HBO is teaming up with The Wing to promote the show’s new season. As part of the partnership, the women’s social club and coworking space will host advance screenings and events at Wing locations across San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C. One such event will be a panel discussion with the stars of the show—Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Zoe Kravitz—at the Wing’s SoHo location.

The Wing and HBO are also collaborating on a capsule collection with a handful of women-led clothing and accessories brands: Outdoor Voices, Cuyana, and Lizzie Fortunato. A cut of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the National Network to End Domestic Violence; The Wing will also work with the organization on future programming.

This partnership is sort of a natural extension of a tie-up The Wing already has with Time’s Up, which counts Witherspoon and Streep among its key supporters. Wing locations will now provide a home for Time’s Up events and organizing efforts, including meetings with clients of the initiative’s legal defense fund.

As The Wing expands into new cities and welcomes more women of all stripes into its spaces, it is also making other offices a little more pink, by designing lactation rooms and other rooms for companies that want to be friendlier to working women and mothers.