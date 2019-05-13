What the class of 2019 wants from employers

With the labor market tighter than dress trousers after the holidays, companies are trying to gain every advantage to attract the best talent. As a crop of newly degreed graduates looks for gainful employment, the companies that seek to hire them has a question: What does the class of 2019 want in an employer?

Fortunately, there is some new research to answer the question. LaSalle Network, a Chicago-based staffing agency, released a report aptly titled, “What the Class of 2019 Wants.” And some of the findings were surprising.

First, 35% of respondents said they’d go to work for any industry that hired them–the highest percentage in the four years the agency has done the report. Among those that are employed, 65% received between two and four job offers in 2019. They expect to earn between $51,000 and $60,000 per year in their first job out of college–and 89% will get that or more.

LaSalle CEO Tom Gimbel says these findings aren’t surprising, given the economy. “In a down economy, there is not going to be work-life balance, so the money is the driver,” he says. As jobs reports continue to show increases in available positions, people are going to look beyond money because they are secure that they can find another job that pays similarly or more.

But there are some indicators that generation-Z does approach prospective employers a bit differently. When they’re evaluating a job or company, there are several things that many want to see.

Future-focused professionals

Gen-Z is looking for a great culture above all, according to the LaSalle report. They’re savvy enough to see beyond ping-pong tables and brightly colored walls and look for companies that invest in their people and offer a growth path. Among workers analyzing potential jobs, opportunity for growth was the No. 1 factor they considered, followed by work-life balance (up one spot from last year), and compensation (down one spot from last year). Seventy-six percent want a promotion within one to two years, versus 40% of millennials.

Kristin Mascolo, a dual public relations and entrepreneurship major at Syracuse University, is graduating with three job offers. Culture was a big factor in her search. “You ask yourself, Would you want to be with these people outside of work?” she says. But what led her to accept a job at a financial data firm was that she would enter into a rotational program, experiencing different jobs and departments in the company. “I would spend five months just learning before I even started my new job,” she says. Her firm also invests in employee education and certifications outside the firm, which was a priority for her.