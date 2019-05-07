Twitter now lets you add photos, videos, or GIFs to retweets

Twitter aficionados broke out in collective applause last night after Twitter announced it is finally allowing users to add photos, videos, and GIFs to retweets and quoted tweets. The feature had long been requested by users. Of course, Twitter made the announcement in a tweet:

Right now, the feature is available on mobile devices only, including iOS, Android, and the mobile Twitter website. Adding a media reply to a retweet is simple: Just tap “retweet with comment” and then tap the image or GIF icon in the toolbar.

Exciting news: Today we are launching the ability to Retweet with GIF, photos, and video! We find solutions to many challenges as we build for a global, vocal audience. Here is a glimpse into our process as we worked on this feature. https://t.co/PUMr9DRQ0K — Twitter Engineering (@TwitterEng) May 6, 2019

Twitter’s engineering team also tweeted about the new feature, which required multiple teams inside the company to bring it to fruition, including from the Twitter design team, which also has an interesting thread about how they tackled bringing the feature to users.

Today we are introducing an update you’ve been waiting for — drum roll please — Retweet with GIF, photos, and video! ???? Read on to get the behind-the-scenes process of why and how we designed this feature. https://t.co/UMMPkhoaFL — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) May 6, 2019

So what are you still doing here? Go retweet this article with a clever GIF!