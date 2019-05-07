Apple just released a game inspired by Warren Buffett’s childhood

Apple’s latest product is something no one could have guessed: a game based on the newspaper delivery job billionaire Warren Buffett had as a child. Nope, that’s not a joke. Called Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard , the free game sees you in the role of a newspaper delivery person delivering papers in Omaha, Nebraska. As the game progresses, you eventually take your newspaper delivery skills to the streets of Cupertino, including a visit to Apple’s new campus.

As MacRumors points out, though the game’s developer is listed as Wildlife Designs, its terms and conditions reveal that it is copyrighted, maintained, and operated by Apple. This makes Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard the first game Apple has released since Texas Hold’em back in 2008 when the App Store launched.

So why is Apple making a game based on Warren Buffett’s childhood? It’s a bit of an in-joke. Over the weekend Apple CEO Tim Cook made an appearance at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, where he said he was thrilled Buffett’s company is an Apple investor. As Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholder meeting kicked off, a short joke video played of Buffett visiting a top-secret Apple lab to try to come up with ideas for an app. Little did people realize that the app is something they went ahead and actually made. You can download Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard now via the App Store for free.