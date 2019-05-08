5 things tech executives should know when talking to boards

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. What should a technologist disclose to the company board? My board wants to know where things are. Do I give them a detailed report? Or steer clear of the nitty-gritty?

—Chief technology officer of a successful startup

If you want a simple answer, tell them the truth.

Next, help the board understand what it means by putting it into context. Learning to speak in the board’s language is imperative. This is something you probably already do. Think about how you speak to your business partners as opposed to engineers. Now, when you talk to the board, you have to elevate that communication even further, so that what you say is free of jargon and incredibly clear.

I understand that you may have concerns about sharing all of the details, especially if you have set aggressive goals and you are not certain you will meet them. It is intimidating. A board has tremendous power over your career, and they don’t see you every day, so you’ll want to use every chance you have with them to demonstrate that you are competent and that they can trust you to deliver.

The best way to do that is to be honest. Tell board members the truth about your goals and where you stand against them. But also include how risky the task at hand is and the degree of confidence you have in delivering on your goals.