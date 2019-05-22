How we selected the 100 Most Creative People in Business for 2019

Nothing gets Fast Company‘s editorial staff more excited than hearing about someone who’s having a genuine, positive effect on the world by doing something no one’s ever done before. All year long, through our reporting, research, and conversations, we encounter dynamic individuals like this, and once a year we celebrate 100 of them in our Most Creative People in Business issue. This year marks the project’s 10h anniversary.

Unlike similarly titled lists compiled by other media brands, ours is comprised of 100 people who have never before been profiled in our pages. And the bar is high. Each accomplishment must be wholly unprecedented, yielding a demonstrable impact. These visionaries work in every industry imaginable, from AI to fashion to primatology. More than half of them are women. Nearly a third are of color. And more than a quarter hail from outside the U.S. Together, they reveal where global business is headed.

We are delighted to share their stories with you.

Contributors: Eillie Anzilotti, Jeff Beer, Laura Bell, Jill Bernstein, Adam Blue­stein, Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan, Sean Captain, Amy Farley, Yasmin Gagne, Amanda Grooms, Ainsley Harris, Burt Helm, Anisa Purbasari Horton, KC Ifeanyi, Beth Johnson, Suzanne LaBarre, Nicole LaPorte, David Lidsky, J.J. McCorvey, Harry McCracken, Stephanie Mehta, Anna Meyer, Ben Paynter, Adele Peters, Ruth Reader, Jonathan Ringen, Mary Kaye Schilling, Erin Schulte, Katharine Schwab, Elizabeth Segran, Lara Sorokanich, Cale Guthrie Weissman, Mark Wilson, Jay Woodruff, Christopher Zara