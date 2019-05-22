How the Diet Prada cofounders became the fashion industry’s most influential watchdogs

One of the most influential voices in the fashion industry right now belongs to Diet Prada, an Instagram account with 1.3 million followers. Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler, who met while working at the accessories label Eugenia Kim, started the account in 2014 as a lighthearted way to call out knock-off designs, cheekily showcasing side-by-side images of, say, a Marni rehash of a Prada shirt from a few years earlier. In the past year, though, Diet Prada has become a champion for design integrity and accountability in an industry undergoing upheaval. Liu and Schuyler, who fund the project through branded merchandise and partnerships with select fashion brands, continue to call out too-close-for-comfort imitations by well-known designers including Virgil Abloh, Jason Wu, and Christian Siriano. But Diet Prada is now equally focused on revealing how fast-fashion brands and influencer-owned labels peddle knock-offs from designers too small to fight back. “Young creatives don’t have the resources to battle in court,” says Liu. The pair are also using the account to root out examples of model abuse, misogyny, and racism in the industry. The duo’s efforts last November to highlight a racially charged Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring a Chinese model—along with a series of racist DMs that appeared to be from Stefano Gabbana—reportedly reached Chinese officials, who canceled D&G’s planned Shanghai runway show. “There are many problems in fashion beyond knock-offs,” says Schuyler. “We’ve got a community that wants to hear about these things and keep these people accountable.”

Fast Company: You’ve been a watchdog for the fashion industry, but it seems like you’ve really moved from copycatting into exploring issues of racism, misogyny, and more in the industry. Is that a fair was to describe it? Lindsey Schuyler: Definitely. As the audience has grown, we’ve seen the scope of issues that people are interested in talking about grow. It’s important to give them a place to discuss these things, because there are so many larger problems in the industry beyond knock-offs. Tony Liu: When we started, Diet Prada was very much just for fun. We didn’t really know what it would become, even three years into it. It’s just really in the past year that we realized we would do something bigger with this account. Fast Company: You’re describing Diet Prada as an account for other people’s discussions. Do you really see this as a community forum? TL: The account [reflects] our personal passions, but as it has grown, we’ve realized that it has the power to be this public forum. There’s a big element of user generation in the content we feature. So a lot of [Diet Prada] is us, and a lot of it is what other people are craving to talk about and to have their voices and comments be seen—not just by our 1.2 million followers but the top-tier, heavy hitters in the fashion industry that track us. FC: Your posts now drive a lot of stories in the fashion industry. What do you see as your biggest recent accomplishments?

FC: What’s driving all this copycatting? Is it fast fashion, influencer culture—both? LS: I see the fast-fashion churn [as the most problematic trend] because it builds this expectation that everybody should have a disposable wardrobe. Just look at the amount of clothing everybody’s buying, every year, to keep up with this new social-media ideal: Like, oh, I already posted that. I can’t wear it again. In terms of [environmental] impact, it’s huge. And then you add all the intellectual property issues on top of that. But at the same time, we’re seeing some of this churn coming from the top down. TL: With Instagram, it’s so easy for designers to browse their feed and look at like young creatives—furniture designers, interior designers, fashion designers—and just swipe their work. These young creatives are small and don’t have the resources to battle in court, not that [the laws] are very favorable in terms of design protection. It’s tough to go up against these huge companies that might take something that [a young creative] spent years developing and make millions of dollars off of it—with no attribution, no contribution, as far as licensing the idea or the concept. We feel a responsibility to help as much as we can. FC: Can you give me an example of a successful intervention? TL: Last year, Target used artwork from this queer Mexican artist, Felix d’Eon, for their Pride collection without attribution. They pulled it pretty quickly after we posted about it, and he ended up getting a lot of sales from Etsy as a result. So we helped in our way. LS: Sometimes with these small designers, the actual payback they would get if they managed to take a big house or company to court—and win—would be small. Sometimes what we do, bringing awareness to the original creators, can be more beneficial.

LS: Beyond the Africa trip, we saw [Bateman] upholding this really outdated physical ideal for women to aspire to, that had this sort of abusive edge to it. TL: We realized there was something deeper there, having to do with objectification of women and his habit of handpicking these girls [off of Instagram] to be in his [invitation-only] fitness program. FC: Do you see more such Diet Prada campaigns in your future? TL: As long as people keep fucking up! FC: How are you monetizing all this? TL: Sales of Diet Prada merchandise accounts for a good deal of our revenue right now. We also do partnerships with brands and institutions, such as museums that have fashion-related exhibitions that we could cover.

