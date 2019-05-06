advertisement
Met Gala: Here’s all the campiest, most outrageous fashion

[Photo: Carlos Delgado/Wikimedia Commons]
By Rina Raphael3 minute Read

This year’s Met Gala and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition opted for an often hard-to-describe theme: camp. Not like “let’s go camping in the woods,” but as in “The Wizard of Oz is a campy film.” In a famous 1964 essay, Susan Sontag described camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

To honor the gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, celebrities, designers, and fashion-lovers went all-out in gaudy gold, playful proportions, and excessive feathers. Here are a few of our favorites:

Pose actor Billy Porter isn’t one to make a subtle entrance:

Lady Gaga made for an eye-popping display:

Cardi B’s dramatic gown reminded many of a red blood cell:

Katy Perry as Lumière:

Fashion journalist Hamish Bowles put a My Little Pony through a meat grinder:

Much to social media’s delight, Harry Styles opted for a see-through Gucci jumpsuit:

Celine Dion’s shimmering Oscar de la Renta bodysuit was draped in 3,000 strands of floor-length fringe made from micro-cut glass bugle beads:

Spongebob, but make it a Versace gown:

Jared Leto, giving off some Game of Thrones battle vibes:

Designer Christian Siriano created a gown “inspired by fantasy” for Orange is the new Black star Laverne Cox.

Model Ashley Graham coming for JoJo Siwa’s throne:

Mindy Kaling went head-to-toe gold.

But so did Awkwafina:

Emily Blunt too:

Kris Jenner, giving the bold shoulder in Tommy Hilfiger:

The king of camp himself, FX’s Ryan Murphy:

Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine wore a whimsical Gucci creation:

And behold, Janelle Monae wins the evening:

