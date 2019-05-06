Met Gala: Here’s all the campiest, most outrageous fashion

This year’s Met Gala and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition opted for an often hard-to-describe theme: camp. Not like “let’s go camping in the woods,” but as in “The Wizard of Oz is a campy film.” In a famous 1964 essay, Susan Sontag described camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”
To honor the gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, celebrities, designers, and fashion-lovers went all-out in gaudy gold, playful proportions, and excessive feathers. Here are a few of our favorites:
Pose actor Billy Porter isn’t one to make a subtle entrance:
10s 10s 10s across the board! #PoseFX star Billy Porter arrived in the best version of a limo. @theebillyporter #MetGala. More red carpet later on our site. #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/LRRS0EuRq8
Lady Gaga made for an eye-popping display:
.@LadyGaga shocks the #MetGala red carpet with mile-long gold foil lashes. #MetCamp. https://t.co/C8ljM9nrKY pic.twitter.com/Geot72FGmF
Cardi B’s dramatic gown reminded many of a red blood cell:
Cardi B has arrived #MetGala pic.twitter.com/htwUxnDNxo
Katy Perry as Lumière:
From fireworks to chandelier! @katyperry illuminates the red carpet. #MetGala #MetCamp #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/c4w4YfnEhD
Fashion journalist Hamish Bowles put a My Little Pony through a meat grinder:
Hamish Bowles was tired of seeing the boring suits for the Met Gala and followed the theme to the T. This is a prime example of executing the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XPfCZkpW3S
Much to social media’s delight, Harry Styles opted for a see-through Gucci jumpsuit:
Harry Styles and Alessandro posing on the pink carpet at the #METGala, 06/05. pic.twitter.com/MoD354olbz
Celine Dion’s shimmering Oscar de la Renta bodysuit was draped in 3,000 strands of floor-length fringe made from micro-cut glass bugle beads:
All the things Céline Dion looks like at the #MetGala:
Cate Blanchett as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok
Tilda Swinton in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The Night King from #GameOfThrones https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 pic.twitter.com/XKNz83kGM2
Spongebob, but make it a Versace gown:
"Sneakers? On the #MetGala red carpet? Just do it." – #SerenaWilliams, probably pic.twitter.com/JJGbb76h8W
Jared Leto, giving off some Game of Thrones battle vibes:
Everyone in this picture is killing me #MetBall2019 pic.twitter.com/G8sM6Cevv7
Designer Christian Siriano created a gown “inspired by fantasy” for Orange is the new Black star Laverne Cox.
.@LaverneCox has arrived to the #MetGala red carpet, dressed in a black ruffled @CSiriano gown “inspired by fantasy,” that she has complemented with pale turquoise hair. #MetCamp https://t.co/ZoOt5Aw0sY pic.twitter.com/xaTgi1BD3c
Model Ashley Graham coming for JoJo Siwa’s throne:
Show these photos of Ashley Graham to anyone who says barrettes aren’t “fashion” https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/f3uIZgh53T
Mindy Kaling went head-to-toe gold.
Yeah, we have a lot of questions. Number one: How dare Mindy Kaling look THIS good? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IN6znWgOAU
But so did Awkwafina:
Awkwafina with the Midas touch https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vc47OmPsai
Emily Blunt too:
Emily Blunt delivers another gold moment on the #MetGala red carpet. See more #MetCamp: https://t.co/lpnMuBVjai pic.twitter.com/wgZ5y0R5wv
Kris Jenner, giving the bold shoulder in Tommy Hilfiger:
America's Momager has arrived! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hIH3t8o6vQ
The king of camp himself, FX’s Ryan Murphy:
When you have the #MetGala at 6 p.m. but have to head back to the 16th century at 9 p.m. https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4IzkdSC95X
Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine wore a whimsical Gucci creation:
Spot the difference https://t.co/IYOx4ploC5 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/tBEjpNhS1s
And behold, Janelle Monae wins the evening:
Janelle Monae serving ART at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JlwcmU8oso
