Twitter runs wild with a cryptic clue about the royal baby’s name

The royal baby has arrived in the United Kingdom, bringing along with him sporting speculation about what his name will be.
While the only thing anyone knows for sure is that he probably won’t be named George, royal expert Victoria Arbiter has a hunch on the matter that has captured the internet’s attention.
Arbiter spoke with the U.K. tabloid Daily Express on Monday, suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will name their first child “something UNUSUAL that UNIFIES the US and UK.”
A Daily Express tweet boasting this incendiary nugget of sage soothsaying has since gone semi-viral, sparking a Twitter game in which users name the baby whatever they think might unite the U.S. and the U.K. I’ll go first: “We love you Baby Hating J.K. Rowling’s Tendency to Ret-Con.”
Some Twitterers used the prompt as an opportunity for grim political humor:
welcome to the world baby "Colonialism" https://t.co/QfaRFKd6T1
— ????TRILLIONAIRE ???? (@maltyhops) May 6, 2019
Prince We Fucked Up In 2016 https://t.co/SNrWnSv4QJ
— The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) May 6, 2019
I mean sure “the Allied invasion of Sicily, also known as Operation Husky” is certainly unusual but is it wrong https://t.co/PHjKkwpDld
— Jane Coaston (@cjane87) May 6, 2019
Gonna name their child "Imperialism" https://t.co/JZTVkoYIbe
— African Renaissance (@JJ_Bola) May 6, 2019
Air Strike ? https://t.co/8G1BGICvfB
— VUJ (@DavidVujanic) May 6, 2019
Cambridge Analytica. https://t.co/pWwsi7o3kh
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 6, 2019
Others took a more literal-minded approach:
The Atlantic Ocean? https://t.co/edgYHmVLhR
— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 6, 2019
Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on their beautiful baby, The Treaty of Ghent https://t.co/YYqTxU9Zy8
— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) May 6, 2019
The Treaty Of Paris Markle-Windsor https://t.co/htQtNFn3MM
— Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) May 6, 2019
But the majority of Twitterers referenced areas of pop culture that transcend the transatlantic distance:
Welcome to the world, young Fuck Off, Piers Morgan. https://t.co/ritlntCchq
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 6, 2019
i can’t believe they’re naming their kid Paddington 2 https://t.co/4z7EOpUBqy
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 6, 2019
Welcome to the world, baby James Corden! https://t.co/ysPwZCFqoT
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 6, 2019
Congrats on the birth of Tormund Podrick Mountbatten-Windsorhttps://t.co/UCnl7S0iXs
— SnittyGrappleHat (@Popehat) May 6, 2019
The baby will be named "Emmy winner Sandra Oh" https://t.co/7nETImWfFQ
— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 6, 2019
Welcome to the world, John Oliver. https://t.co/faj33LQFAu
— Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) May 6, 2019
Congrats! Can't wait to see little The Office! https://t.co/U557na64PF
— Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) May 6, 2019
Academy Award Winner Olivia Colman https://t.co/FTZzfQYVrE
— be-kind-rewind (@bkrewind) May 6, 2019
Tweet at @FastCompany with any of your favorites we may have missed.