Porsche recently acquired 10% of his electric hypercar company. Meet 31-year-old Mate Rimac

Last summer, while Tesla faced scrutiny over delayed Model 3 deliveries and missteps by its CEO, luxury auto giant Porsche partnered with—and acquired a 10% stake in—Rimac Automobili, a 500-person electric-car maker based in Croatia. The company, founded in 2009 by then-21-year-old Mate Rimac, gained prominence for building two of the world’s fastest electric hypercars (the C Two, which debuted in 2018, can reach up to 258 mph), but it also designs, manufactures, and sells batteries and other electric components to companies including Jaguar and Aston Martin. “Our supercars show what we as a company can do,” says Rimac. “But the more scalable part of the business”—and more than 70% of it today, he says—”is producing batteries and power trains [the motor and pieces that move the car] and helping the industry to go electric.” The battery inside the C Two, for example, can go more than 400 miles on a single charge and be recharged to 80% capacity in 30 minutes.
