Met Gala live stream 2019: How to watch the red carpet coverage online

May has arrived, and that means it’s time for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, otherwise known as the Met Gala, New York City’s swankiest and most exclusive affair of the year.

Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour will host the event, with help from Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga. Other celebrities expected to make appearances include Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Lena Waithe, and Kerry Washington, according to W magazine. In total, some 550 very important people were chosen to attend, the New York Times reports.

This year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” an idea inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.'”

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to watch some of the glamorous red-carpet action live on your smart TV or mobile device, you’re in luck: A number of news outlets will offer coverage. I’ve rounded up a few choices below. Enjoy the show and save me a swag bag!