Met Gala live stream 2019: How to watch the red carpet coverage online

May has arrived, and that means it’s time for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, otherwise known as the Met Gala, New York City’s swankiest and most exclusive affair of the year.
Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour will host the event, with help from Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga. Other celebrities expected to make appearances include Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Lena Waithe, and Kerry Washington, according to W magazine. In total, some 550 very important people were chosen to attend, the New York Times reports.
This year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” an idea inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.'”
If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to watch some of the glamorous red-carpet action live on your smart TV or mobile device, you’re in luck: A number of news outlets will offer coverage. I’ve rounded up a few choices below. Enjoy the show and save me a swag bag!
- E!’s Live From the Red Carpet: This special coverage from the E! network kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. If you want to watch it online, you can do so on the E! website or via its mobile apps. However, you’ll need a pay-TV login to access those. If you don’t have a login, you can sign up with a streaming service that offers E!, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV, among others.
- Vogue: The fashion magazine will live-stream coverage of the Met Gala via its Instagram page beginning at 5:30 pm. ET. Find it here.
- CNN: The news network’s red-carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. Find it here.