This new tool will help brands make advertising more inclusive

In 2017, Pepsi infamously thought it’d be a great idea to use Kendall Jenner to show the power a can of soda can have against police brutality. Just last month, Ancestry thought it’d be nice to use a sugar-coated depiction of a relationship between a white man and a black woman during slavery to sell its services.

These two examples, two years apart, are joined by countless instances–across social media, in catalogs (H&M!), or in the products themselves (Prada!)–of people of color, women, the LGBTQ+ community, and others depicted in ways that range from tone deaf to downright offensive.

The first question when one of these goes public is, who was in the room when this got approved?

Beyond the most blatant PR debacles, more questions in general have been asked in recent years of the society brands are reflecting back to us through their advertising. These questions are increasingly part of any cultural conversation around ads, as much as the content or products they’re promoting. Everything has become brand communications, from retail stores to Super Bowl ads to even the political contributions of a company and its CEO.

So it stands to reason that who makes the advertising is becoming a bigger part of that conversation.

Most of the focus around inclusion has been on the creative and marketing leaders within the ad agencies and brands themselves, but a new tool is now launching to also help diversify the talent behind the camera in all areas of commercial production.