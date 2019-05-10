The risks of oversharing at work are real. Here’s how to set better boundaries

I once heard a comedian say that he had gone on so many dates with a woman, he felt he needed to stay with her for eternity simply because she knew too much. He didn’t even get to the punch line before the audience was in stitches, undoubtedly reflecting on the mayhem that might ensue were their own secrets to be broadcast by a bitter ex-partner.

It made me wonder how many of these same people may have spilled their guts about something personal at their office earlier in the day. Whether they said something that may have changed the way their colleagues view their character that put a self-inflicted chink in their professional armor. I see this all too often.

We are extremely careful about protecting our privacy when we come into a job, but then we allow the lines between personal and professional to blur as we become more comfortable in our workplace. Sometimes we say things that have the potential to come back to haunt us.

Maintaining boundaries at work is critical. The risks of sharing too much information far outweigh the rewards of doing so. This doesn’t mean we should never make friends at work, or that we should let paranoia guide our days. It just means that we need to use common sense in our professional communications and relationships. An employee who shares that they hate their manager or tells coworkers that they’re looking for a new job is inviting trouble. My advice is to ask yourself this question internally before speaking, “If someone divulged this information, could it have negative repercussions?”

With that in mind, here are some tips for establishing and enforcing boundaries without alienating your colleagues:

Own and communicate your policy

First, determine where you will draw the line and what rationale you will communicate to others. Then, find a natural moment to share it. For example, if someone asks you a personal question, it’s absolutely fine to tell them that (a) you are a private person and aren’t comfortable discussing private issues, or (b) you like to keep your professional and personal lives separate. When you communicate your need for boundaries respectfully and matter-of-factly (and make it clear that “It’s not you; it’s me”), people tend to accept and comply with your requests for privacy.

Uncomfortable about having that conversation? Practice with a family member or friend you trust. Ask how they would want to be told. Running through a couple of scenarios, such as what to say if a coworker asks why you have a doctor’s appointment or if your boss asks too many questions about your home life, will give you confidence and help you develop a “script” that works.