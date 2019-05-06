These are the top 20 cities for biking in the U.S.

In Boulder, Colorado, where people are around 20 times more likely to bike to work than the average American, the city has spent decades building a network of bike lanes–including multiple overpasses and underpasses that avoid intersections, and off-street bike paths–to make it easier to get anywhere on two wheels. Boulder topped a new ranking of places to bike in the U.S., followed closely by Fort Collins, Colorado. “Boulder’s history of investment in a safe, comfortable bike network is central to their success,” says Kyle Wagenschutz, director of local innovation at PeopleForBikes , the nonprofit that created the PlacesForBikes City Rating . “It’s not just that they are using designs that attract the biggest potential pool of riders, but that the network actually connects to places people want to travel to, including grocery stores, parks, and public transportation.”

The rating is designed to help cities benchmark their progress and prioritize where to make new investments. The nonprofit also gives cities specific recommendations for improvement on each scorecard. In addition to the overall rankings, it also ranks cities based on how many people ride, how safe it is to ride, how easy it is for people to get where they need to go, how quickly the bike network is growing, and how well the bike network serves all neighborhoods in a city. Some of the leaders in these sub-categories are unexpected. Memphis and Fayetteville, Arkansas, lead in terms of acceleration of bike networks. Provincetown, Massachusetts, has the top rank for an overall network. Arlington, Virginia, and Buellton, California, lead the list for safety. “There’s an intentional choice not to showcase just the usual suspects,” says Wagenshutz. Here are the top 20 cities for biking overall, with New York City split by borough.

Boulder, Colorado Fort Collins, Colorado Eugene, Oregon Manhattan, New York Arlington, Virginia Lawrence, Kansas Brooklyn, New York Portland, Oregon Madison, Wisconsin Minneapolis, Minnesota Bentonville, Arkansas Santa Barbara, California Washington, D.C. Colorado Springs, Colorado Fayetteville, Arkansas Queens, New York Santa Monica, California Denver, Colorado Springdale, Arkansas Athens, Ohio

Search for your own city’s rating here.