The new Miss USA’s comments about #MeToo might irritate the pageant’s former owner

Who: Cheslie Kryst, the winner

Why we care: It was a historic victory. When Cheslie Kryst, a lawyer from North Carolina, walked away with the crown at the weekend’s Miss USA pageant, it marked the first time ever that Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss America were all black women. Kryst’s victory was also notable, however, because it followed a thorny round of questioning.

Toward the end of the pageant, the contestant was asked whether the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements had gone too far, a question that could potentially lead to apologies and backpedalling. Instead, Kryst answered it with poise, grace, and tact—and without mincing words.

“I don’t think these movements have gone too far,” Kryst said. “What #MeToo and #TimesUp are about are making sure that we foster safe and inclusive workplaces in our country. As an attorney, that’s exactly what I want to hear and what I want for this country. I think they’re good movements.”

Her statements run counter to those demonstrated by the pageant’s former owner, Donald Trump, who has defended many prominent men accused of sexual misconduct recently, saying “it’s a very scary time for young men in America.” Trump, of course, has also been accused of sexual misconduct himself by over a dozen women, boasted to Billy Bush of his tendency to grab women without consent and regaled Howard Stern and his listeners with stories of how he would intentionally barge in on Miss Teen USA contestants while they were undressing, a thing that reporters somehow never ask him about when he holds those weird press gaggles near Air Force One.

Anyway, watch Cheslie Kryst answer the #MeToo question ahead: