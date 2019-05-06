Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just gave Instagram birth announcements the royal seal of approval

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now the proud parents of a human baby boy. Like happy families all over the globe, the royal couple announced the news on Instagram to their nearly six million followers—specifically, the @SussexRoyal account they launched on April 2.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the couple or some royal lackey wrote on in the photo’s caption, adding: “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The new royal baby will be the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Harry. The baby will also be one of the first-ever biracial heirs in the British royal family. (Queen Charlotte, who ruled in the 1800s, is believed to be of mixed race.)

Now that Instagram birth announcements have the royal seal of approval, expect more people to follow suit. That’s not the end of the royal influence, though. As we previously reported, economists and royal baby watchers expect quite the “baby Sussex” effect. It’s estimated that Prince Louis—Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s youngest son—generated some $125 million within the first few weeks of his life.

You can check out the full announcement ahead.