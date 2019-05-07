These 20 social enterprises and nonprofits just won Google’s AI Impact Challenge

As the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning grows in the business world, “we’re not seeing it as much in the social sector,” says Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm. Last fall, the organization launched the Google AI Impact Challenge, which offered winning nonprofits and social enterprises a chance to get free use of the tools. Of the 2,600 applications Google received, more than 40% were from organizations that hadn’t used AI in the past. “I think it really speaks to the fact that the sector is really hungry and really would like to apply these important techniques and technologies but just really didn’t have the resources and the expertise to do so,” she says.