What’s that coffee cup on Game of Thrones worth to Starbucks?

All it took was one cup.

The official list of brand partners and projects that HBO had collected for this, the final season of its blockbuster hit Game of Thrones, is long and illustrious: There was Bud Light’s epic Super Bowl ad, Mountain Dew’s “A Can Has No Name,” Adidas kicks for White Walkers, a tie-in with Major League Baseball, special edition Johnnie Walker whisky, limited edition Oreo cookies, OKCupid dating badges, a John Varvatos collection, Shake Shack’s Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass shake, and 250,000 New York City transit GoT-themed MetroCards. So much planning, creative strategizing, and marketing dollars spent promoting each and every one.

And yet, one tiny mistake on-set filming episode four may have just unintentionally made Starbucks the most memorable brand in GoT history.

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

Upon much squinting—and according to production designer Hannah Beachler—it’s not even a Starbucks coffee cup!