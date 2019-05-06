Was there a Starbucks-style cup on Game of Thrones last night? Verily

Last night, the most popular TV show in the world crossed paths with the most popular beverage in the world.

If it were simply Young Sheldon glimpsed sipping his inaugural macchiato, it would be no big deal. Instead, the grande-size, heat-sleeved treat belonged to Daenerys Targaryen, a resident of Westeros, the fictitious Game of Thrones realm that famously eschews corporatism for wizardry and blood sport.

Some eagle-eyed viewers think they’ve spotted something that doesn’t belong in the latest #GameofThrones episode. https://t.co/DZoF9Ic0l1 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 6, 2019

Only a scant few viewers seemed to catch the loose cup as the show initially aired on Sunday night. Once the initial wave of tweets about the actual substance of the episode subsided, though, the images of the cup spread throughout the internet like wildfire—specifically, the wildfire Cersei used to kill everybody at King’s Landing. By Monday morning, “Starbucks Cup” was trending on Twitter, which was probably better news for Starbucks than for the team behind Game of Thrones.

when you want to be ruler of the seven kingdoms but all anyone wants to talk about is the Starbucks cup you left on the table pic.twitter.com/MOOwXm08nw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019

Was the cup on the table an on-set prank? A brand activation? An elaborate hint at what’s to come in the next episode? (Jon Snow is going to “flat white” something?) As one Twitterer who works in TV points out, the answer may not be all that interesting: