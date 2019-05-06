Microsoft’s Nadella shows off a chattier, craftier Cortana at Build

This new Cortana seemed able to follow the conversation with a fictional user and tap into different knowledge domains to provide information and help solve problems. It moved appointments around on the user’s calendar. It sent driving directions to the user’s car. And the user was able to talk in a natural way, instead of remembering and speaking certain combinations of words designed to trigger certain one-off transactions, like “Siri, set an alarm for 5:30 a.m.”

The personal assistants we’re familiar with today—like Alexa and Siri—represent an early phase in the evolution of the technology. The Holy Grail is a personal assistant so conversational that it feels like talking to a human. Computer science still has a long way to go to get there, but watching all the steps forward is exciting.

The Cortana that Nadella showed off to developers was using natural language assistant technology created by a small company Microsoft acquired last year called Semantic Machines, which is developing what it calls “conversational AI.” The company had lined up some big names in AI research, too, including UC Berkeley professor Dan Klein, Stanford professor Percy Liang, and former Apple chief speech scientist Larry Gillick.

The first thing you might notice about an assistant using the Semantic Machines AI is that it’s able to understand context. This allows the user to start a dialogue about a certain task without having to continue repeating the task at hand with every command or question. In the demo video, the user is trying to set up a lunch meeting. The assistant suggests a restaurant, and the user asks “is there outdoor seating?” The assistant knows it’s being asked for further information about the restaurant that it’s just suggested. If the user says “will the weather be good?” the assistant knows it’s being asked about the day of the lunch meeting. It might go to an app that it knows has a weather forecast.

The machine has to be ready

The point is that during the contextual dialogue between the human and the machine, a lot of things can come up. And the machine has to be ready.

Most existing natural language personal assistants use artificial intelligence to understand the meaning and intent of the user’s words but then are guided by hand-coded rules to know how to carry out the task. Dan Klein told me Semantic Machines applies machine learning to that second part too, allowing the AI to learn from a wide range of data (including the user’s past requests) to decide what service to perform and how.