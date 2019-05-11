The Oculus Quest VR headset will make you sweat, and that’s great

Oculus’s new Quest VR headset may be worth its $399 price tag solely for the exercise using it gives you. In fact, I bet you could get just as good a workout from the Quest as from a much pricier Peloton bike. And maybe even have more fun along the way.

The Quest is notable for its wire-free mobility. Like previous Oculus headsets, it’s still a largish opaque scuba mask-like thing that completely covers your eyes. But it departs from the high-end Rift models by letting you enter VR with no need to tether to a PC. You trade away some visual quality compared to PC-tethered headsets, but what you gain in freedom of movement may be worth it.

The Quest isn’t the company’s first attempt at a self-contained, tether-free headset. Last year’s Oculus Go required neither a PC nor external sensors for tracking and positioning. But the Go didn’t give you full freedom of movement, making it more of a lean-back experience than an active one—which was fine for stuff like watching 3D video, but limiting for games. It also lacked the image processing power of the Quest.

With the Quest, you can do a lot of things in VR–from watching viral videos to shooting zombies–but you can also use it to move your body. When I visited Oculus, on its owner Facebook’s campus, to try out the Quest, I started by playing Armature’s Sports Scramble (Armature) in which I played tennis against a variety of opponents. Except the tennis ball often changed to a ping-pong ball or a beach ball, and my racket would morph into a golf club or some other wacky implement. I was moving around Facebook’s spacious demo space swinging my arms wildly, hitting topspins, backhands, slams, and trying not to think about how ridiculous I may have looked to the Facebook people in the room.

Then I switched over to Survios’s boxing game Creed, where I took on two pretty tough-looking fighters. I felt even sillier then, as I bobbed and weaved and covered up and eventually got knocked on my (virtual) arse by a virtual fighter named “El Tigre.”

Then I realized that I had broken a pretty substantial sweat and I was breathing hard. And whenever you can get a workout without really thinking about it–well, most people would say that’s a bonus. And that’s when I really started liking the idea of the Quest.

When I asked one Oculus engineer about the resolution of the displays inside the headset, he cautioned against reading too much into spec numbers. Resolution, he said, often doesn’t tell the story of VR image quality and how we perceive it. The Quest’s graphics are powered by a fairly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, so the graphics are a little gritty but far from janky. Besides, I din’t think about pixels much because I was having too much fun trying to hit beach balls with golf clubs.