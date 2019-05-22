How do you get Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Demi Lovato to ride with Lyft? It’s her job to figure it out

Jessica Zhang ‘s role at Lyft is to delight the ride-sharing company’s 30.7 million users—and attract new ones. She does that through collaborations and glitzy events with celebrities like Cardi B and Demi Lovato, while “being careful to make sure we’re developing content that would occur in a car naturally,” she says. Here are three ways the entertainment marketing vet achieved this mission in 2018:

1. When Atlanta rapper 6lack held a listening party for his album East Atlanta Love Letter at a drive-in theater last September, Zhang capitalized on the opportunity to create a partnership. On the night of the event, select local fans could request a luxury black car in VIP “6lack mode” to escort them to the event.

2. To celebrate the launches of Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy and Travis Scott’s Astroworld albums, Lyft partnered with the artists to create custom “takeovers,” where fans could use a promo code to turn car icons in the app into album-themed art (like Cardi’s face).

3. During the 2018 Grammy Awards, a squadron of Lyft cars caused an Instagrammable clamor in New York when they began playing nominated songs “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi via honks, alarms, and flashing lights.