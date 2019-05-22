How the stylist behind Justin Bieber’s signature white tees works with brands like Levi’s, Hanes, and Mirror

With a client list that includes Olivia Wilde, Karlie Kloss, Justin Bieber, and Elisabeth Moss, Karla Welch is one of the most powerful—and prolific—stylists in Hollywood. (She dressed 20 people for the 2019 Academy Awards.) But Welch sees her role as transcending clothes. “I am a creative director for my clients,” she says, “helping to craft their image and project it into the world.” She’s now bringing that image-building perspective directly to brands. Welch recently signed on as the creative director for the home-fitness company Mirror, which streams classes through its $1,495 wall-mounted device. Welch picks the instructors’ outfits, pairing leopard-print sneakers with metallic-print tights, for example. When users see an outfit they like, they can click the screen to buy it. Welch also has her two-year-old e-commerce site, x Karla, where she showcases her collaborations, including a line of Hanes x Karla tailored tees that were inspired by her difficulty in finding basic but well-fitting shirts for Bieber. Last summer, she partnered with Levi’s to create a vintage-inspired denim collection, which drew attention to gun violence with a portion of its proceeds going to Everytown for Gun Safety. “What you stand for is way more important than what you wear,” Welch says. The line sold out in less than a day. She is now working on capsule collections with Dockers and Express.