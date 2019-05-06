Women founders: We want to hear from you

Fast Company and Inc., publications on the forefront of covering the entrepreneurial experience, are joining forces for the second year to conduct a comprehensive survey of women founders.

To participate in our 2019 State of Women and Entrepreneurship Survey, please complete this form and we’ll email qualified female entrepreneurs a link to the survey to complete later in May.

Last year’s survey uncovered fascinating findings about these leaders and the companies they’ve launched—everything from fundraising and mental health, to the female founder experience in the wake of #MeToo.

We learned, for example, that women-founded companies tend to have greater representation of women in their workforces. Female founders more often have MBAs than their male counterparts. More than half of the 279 female entrepreneurs we surveyed reported making more than their spouses or romantic partners.

We also learned that being the boss doesn’t insulate women from bias and discrimination, or worse: More than half the women we surveyed reported cases of sexual harassment at work, often at the hands of subordinates. An astounding 22% of founders last year said they would consider running for public office.

Our 2019 survey aims to once again capture founders’ opinions and experiences when it comes to financing, business culture, identity, politics, personal sacrifices, and more.

Fast Company and Inc. encourage all qualified female entrepreneurs to participate, and have their voice heard.