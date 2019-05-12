How to conquer the Sunday scaries (and feel good on Monday)

There’s a line in Haruki Murakami’s sprawling novel, 1Q84 , that encapsulates the subtle dread many people feel as the weekend wraps up: “Time flows in strange ways on Sundays,” he writes, “and sights become mysteriously distorted.” From worry to being overwhelmed to straight-up sadness, these “distortions” are more commonly known as the “Sunday scaries.”

In a 2015 global poll by Monster, 76 percent of U.S. respondents said they have “really bad” Sunday scaries, compared to 47 percent of participants in the rest of the world. This is a sad statistic, but I’m going to argue that there’s a silver lining. If we identify and explore the source of our dread, we can reframe how we think about the week ahead. Yes, I’m talking about kicking the Sunday scaries to the curb—for good.

Why Monday looms so large

Hating Monday is practically a national pastime—even among those who love their work. Ben Brooks—a New York-based city career coach and founder of career management technology Pilot—previously told Fast Company, “There’s a bit of a collective conscience that Mondays suck.”

Social media also perpetuates the idea that Mondays are a drag. Over time, we internalize this narrative, and we miscalculate the negative effects of a new week. In his bestselling book, Stumbling on Happiness, Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert wrote, “we overestimate how happy we will be on our birthdays, we underestimate how happy we will be on Monday mornings, and we make these mundane but erroneous predictions again and again, despite their regular disconfirmation.”

The key word here is “predictions.” A survey published in the Journal of Cognition and Emotion found that day-of-the-week stereotypes (like the Sunday blues and T.G.I.F.) were most powerful when people predicted their moods for each day of the upcoming week. The stereotypes were least apparent in the moods they actually experienced on each day.

The Sunday scaries are a form of “anticipatory anxiety,” according to Steven Meyers, a clinical psychologist and professor at Roosevelt University in Chicago. That’s why concerns might creep in as you consider the upcoming week. At some level, worrying about future events is human nature. But prolonged anxiety can lead to chronic stress, which increases your risk of health problems including depression, heart disease, digestive problems, sleep issues, and more.

As the CEO of JotForm, I want to feel engaged throughout the week. I also try to foster a safe, supportive culture that minimizes the Sunday scaries for our team. I know I can’t eliminate this phenomenon in its entirety, but I have found that the following practices can help ease the Sunday blues and help you embrace the start of a new week.