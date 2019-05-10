See inside a coworking space for seniors

When I walked into Senior Planet Exploration Center in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, I notice people at computers tweaking fonts on their Wix websites and others chatting about their latest projects. It’s like any other coworking space: busy, lively, and without an empty table around. But the difference is that at 22 years old, I am pretty much the youngest person around–by decades.

The center is the flagship coworking space and learning center of the Brooklyn-based nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS). Dedicated to people 60 or older, it offer members classes like “Start Up!” or “Connecting in the Digital Age” to advance their business skills. It also has workshops on how to use iPads and navigate online banking– and everything is free. As we move forward in a world where people are living longer than ever (globally, the number of people aged 50 and older will rise to 3.2 billion by 2050, a twofold increase since 2015), the idea of relocating to a retirement community near the beach and golfing until the end is now passé. Instead, people continue to work and develop new skills as they age. Institutions such as this coworking space–exclusively photographed here for Fast Company by Celine Grouard–are a crucial part of supporting the rich lives older people have, and will increasingly have.

Carlos Lewis, 73, founder and designer of Carlos’ Hats, started going to Senior Planet in 2016 at his daughter’s suggestion to get him out of the house. When he first started coming, he said he didn’t know how to type. Fast forward to today, and he’s currently working on building a Wix website and an Etsy page for his hat business. “I’m glad to be here, because there’s always something to learn and something to do. And if I think that I’ve learned enough, I can come here and help someone else learn something,” he says. “I’m rejuvenated. I don’t feel like I’m 73 years old.”

Building a community

Tom Kamber is OATS’s executive director. He has a PhD in political science from the City University of New York and taught at Columbia University for 14 years. During my visit, he shows me a photo on his phone of a rec-league basketball team. “That is a picture of the San Antonio Senior Planet basketball team,” he says with a proud smile.

With Senior Planet centers in six states, over 43,000 class sessions have been taught (and yes, one basketball team has formed) since the nonprofit started teaching 15 years ago. Kamber also mentions he’s in the process of pursuing Senior Planet spaces in Spain and Japan.

The nonprofit is successful: Today it sees $6 million in revenue, up from just under $3 million three years ago. Staff count is at 70. Kamber notes that most of its revenue comes from the government and donation checks, and the rest comes from earned revenue from corporation sponsorships. As an example, a bank might sponsor Senior Planet in holding a class about digital banking.

OATS launched in 2004 with a mission to tackle the ageist narrative that exists in the American professional world–a world where terms like PIP (Previously Important Person)–are associated with retired or older people in the workforce. The organization’s slogan is, fittingly, “aging with attitude.”