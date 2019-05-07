How a kid from the Netherlands and a startup called BeatStars led to Old Town Road

Rapper Lil Nas X’s smash hit has shattered streaming records and is still sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 five weeks running. Not even a chart darling like Taylor Swift with a new sickly sweet tune could unseat “Old Town Road” and its remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. With its certified meme status on apps like TikTok and the raging debate on what constitutes country music, “Old Town Road” has become a flashpoint in pop culture.

And it all stems from a teenage producer from the Netherlands and a website you’ve probably never heard of.

In 2016, then 16-year-old Dutch producer Young Kio (aka Kiowa Roukema) was just starting to make music. He kept hearing about a site called BeatStars–an online marketplace where producers sell their tracks directly to artists–but couldn’t afford the $180 per year for the pro account. “I was broke at the time,” he says. “So I started just selling beats through my email.” Kio would upload his tracks on YouTube with his email in the description for inquiries. Over time, he cobbled together the money for a BeatStars pro account, uploaded the beat for “Old Town Road” in June 2018, and less than a year later put himself, as well as BeatStars, on the map.

Founder and CEO Abe Batshon launched BeatStars in 2008 as a way to democratize and streamline music production sales. The site has since amassed a network of 1.5 million users and has paid out more than $50 million to creators. Producers charge anywhere from $20 to $200 for a track, and pro members keep 100% of revenue (BeatStars takes a 30% cut in their freemium tier). Once a track has been sold, producers can draw up personalized contracts to determine profits on the backend.

“We have music-industry-drafted agreements that make sure that the producers continue to have publishing ownership on the writer’s share,” Batshon says. “And sometimes they even work in royalties on the master’s side as well. So we pride ourselves on allowing the producers to structure and customize and create agreements the way they want to.”

A few songs from major artists have been sold via BeatStars, including Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang,” Desiigner’s “Panda,” and Future’s “Selfish.” But nothing has come close to the chart dominance of “Old Town Road.” Kio’s contract does indeed grant him a percentage of the publishing. He didn’t offer specifics, but he did say he’s making “a lot” of money off the song. “It’s insane, actually,” he says.