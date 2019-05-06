Google may be about to kill affiliate marketing links

A recent report from the Information (paywalled) writes about Google’s ambitious shopping efforts. In its attempt to compete with Amazon–whose digital ad program is showing real signs of encroaching on the Google-Facebook ad duopoly–Google has been adding retailers to its Express shopping (which will reportedly rebrand to Google Shopping). This program will be how the search giant attempts to beat Amazon: People will search for items on Google.com and then be able to buy them through smaller merchants while still using the platform.

But one thing the Information report doesn’t mention is how Google’s shopping ambitions will negatively affect how media companies monetize their own content. The change will likely have a significant impact on affiliate marketing link revenue, which is one of the ways that publishers have been trying to make up for advertising headwinds over the last few years.

Back in the good old days, digital advertising was more diversified and websites were able to bring in relatively stable revenue. Now the ad market share has concentrated toward the two biggest platforms–Google and Facebook–and media companies have seen revenues plummet. As a result, organizations have sought out other means of making money; affiliate linking is one such model.

Affiliate linking works thus: Publishers feature certain products on their websites and include a link to make a purchase. If readers choose to buy said items, the sellers–usually Amazon–offer them a (tiny) cut for helping to facilitate the sale. For websites like the Wirecutter and CNET–which have become go-to sources for product recommendations–affiliate linking and search engine optimization have become a solid way to bring in meaningful revenue.

But things may be changing soon, as Google continues to advance its e-commerce efforts; Google appears to be building a shopper recommendation algorithm. For example, when I search “best blender,” I am given sponsored blender choices at the righthand side of the search results. A little ways down is another Google-made list of the best blenders, feeding recommendation content from the website healthykitchen101.com.