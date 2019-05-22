“The world is on fire”–and here’s how Roxane Gay thinks we should put it out

Writer and professor Roxane Gay delivered a thoughtful and frank commencement address during Pratt Institute’s graduation this week. As the United States deals with extremely restrictive abortion laws sweeping the country, persistent gun violence, the effects of climate change, extreme poverty, and more, Gay argues that having hope that America’s political and social climate will change for the better is “too far beyond our control” and “too ephemeral.” Instead, she says that the next generation should focus on what’s possible.

“It’s easy to feel helpless and hopeless. It is much harder to make ourselves uncomfortable by imagining the impossible to be possible–but we can do that. We can act even in the smallest of ways to make change. I promise you we can,” Gay said. “The world is on fire, and many of us have surrendered to numbness or apathy, because our politicians refuse to act in our best interests. It’s the easy thing to say that it’s our politicians, but it’s also us who refuse to act in the best interest of the people we serve, which is each other.” Read Gay’s full speech below: Yesterday, billionaire Robert F. Smith announced during his commencement speech that he was going to pay the student debt of the entire graduating class of Morehouse College. It’s a gift worth an estimated $40 million. It is a gesture that shows what would be possible if more billionaires did the bare minimum to contribute to the greater good. But before we go any further, let me disabuse you of any notions. I am just the writer and creative writing professor with $150,000 of my own student loan debt. I will not be paying off yours today. One of the great things about being a writer is that generally when I need to speak publicly, I just read from one of my books and answer a few questions and sign a few books and that’s that. This is certainly different. I get to wear these sexy robes in this stylish hat. Shortly, you’ll receive your diplomas. You’ll be celebrated by your friends and family. And at some point you will have to look in the mirror and ask yourself, now what? Now what is a question I ask myself often, and it is a question I have been asking with more frequency and intensity and maybe even desperation since the 2016 presidential election. Like many people with liberal political leanings, I was stunned by the outcome of that election. I assumed that in the after our leaders would be able to answer this question of, “now what?” I assumed they would lead . . . such has not been the case. Increasingly, it seems like all of us–those who lead and those of us who follow–are wondering what we are supposed to do. Because I write about difficult subjects–gender, sexual violence, sexuality, race–people often ask me about hope. They want me to offer assurances that though we are facing many challenges, everything will be okay. The meek will inherit. The world will keep on turning. It is very seductive, this hope that people yearn for. I don’t traffic in hope. That is not my ministry. Hope is too ineffable and far too elusive. Hope allows us to leave what is possible in the hands of others. With hope, we can imagine that others will do the work that we should have the courage to do ourselves. I am overwhelmed by the current political climate. With each passing day, the current administration advances its agenda unimpeded. The Senate has confirmed 107 of Trump’s judicial nominees. The tariffs the president has imposed are essentially a significant tax hike that will, if they persist, contribute to the demise of many American businesses, which will in turn contribute to the demise of many Americans. As with most problems in this country, the working class, the undocumented people of color, and women will be disproportionately affected. The Mueller report has been released, but we will likely never see the fully unredacted report unless a whistleblower leaks it. Even though the redacted report offers ample evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election, the president continues to insist, because he cannot read, that the report absolves him.

Democratic in Congress refused to take a stand of any kind and instead it’s politics as usual. They offer meaningless words about what an outrage this all is, but refuse to do anything that would compromise their own agendas. The governor of Virginia is still in office, even though there’s a photo of him with another guy in blackface and he’s in a Ku Klux Klan outfit or the other way around. Whichever guy he was, we know he’s an asshole. Like many politicians, he apologized, but it’s really hard to take that apology seriously because if he was truly contrite, he would have resigned. I’m not sure what’s more galling–that he hasn’t resigned or that Virginia politicians haven’t demanded his resignation? Not to be outdone, the Virginia attorney general preemptively admitted that he too donned blackface once upon a time. And the lieutenant governor has been accused of sexual misconduct. These men are all still in office. It’s amazing what political expedience will tolerate. There was a school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado that has barely made the news. Even though an 18-year-old boy, Kendrick Ray Castillo, died trying to stop the shooters. Most school shootings these days barely make the news. And when they do, it is only for a matter of hours or days. Do politicians do anything about enacting effective gun control? Of course not. Instead, they hope. A United Nations report indicates that a million plant and animal species are in danger of extinction as global warming continues to reshape the planet and how we live on it. It used to be that when we discuss global warming, we were talking about how the peril was a few generations away. Now climate scientists have found that the danger is here. Global warming will before long alter the very lives we are living. It seems apocalyptic, but the reality is that waters are rising. Weather is becoming wildly unpredictable. On the West Coast, fires are raging, temperatures are rising, glaciers are melting. Politicians do nothing, and we do nothing. In Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Missouri, and many other states, draconian abortion legislation is being written and enacted to control women and our bodies. When the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s disturbingly prescient novel, debuted, many of us who fight for reproductive freedom, myself included, abstained from watching because there’s nothing entertaining about a show set in a world where women have no rights, where women are chattel only as valuable as their wombs issue. Back then I said we weren’t that far from such a reality, and we were told that we were exaggerating and hysterical and nowhere near such a possibility–and yet here we are. According to Oxfam International, the world’s 26 wealthiest people are worth $1.4 trillion. These 26 people have the same net worth as the 3.8 billion poorest people in the world. Meanwhile, it’s absurd that these numbers exist, that billionaires exist. Meanwhile, 45 million Americans owe around $1.5 trillion in student loan debt. Meanwhile, most people’s best healthcare plan is to crowdfund the money they need to seek medical treatment. Meanwhile, in Warwick, Rhode Island, the school district recently made the news because they were going to feed children with lunch debt cold sandwiches. This is the world we live in. Now what? Democracy is faltering. The work of the government is being neither checked nor balanced. The news has become an unending barrage of horror. And while it feels melodramatic to say this, I also know it to be true. I’m not trying to depress you. I’m not trying to scare you. I’m not trying to make you feel like the world is on fire–but the world is on fire, both literally and figuratively. This is the world into which you are entering as rising professionals. This is the world that you will live and love in. This is the world you will find ways to create and thrive in, despite how overwhelming everything is.

Here’s the thing though: Most of us, especially those of us privileged enough to be in this room, we’re going to be fine. We will live our lives. We will certainly face struggles, but we will know joy. What about the people who won’t be fine, though? What happens to them? Do we simply hope for them or do we do something more? All day yesterday, I thought about Robert F. Smith’s gift to the graduates of Morehouse. Those graduates will now be able to make choices about how they live and work that will not be burdened by monthly payments for the next 25 years. They deserve that, but so does every single person sitting in this room. So does every single college graduate in this country. I read about this generous gift and all the reportage was framed as hopeful. And I know for certain that in years to come, college students will hope a billionaire is their commencement speaker. They will hope that billionaire will offer them the gift of freedom from student loan debt. They will hope, because really that’s all they can do. The cost of tuition, room and board, and books is something beyond their control, but hope isn’t. But instead of thinking about hope, I want us to think about possibility. When we hope, we have no control over what may come to pass. We put all our trust and energy into the whims of fate. We abdicate responsibility. We allow ourselves to be complacent. We are all just people living our small lives as best we can. It’s easy to feel helpless and hopeless. It is much harder to make ourselves uncomfortable by imagining the impossible to be possible. But we can do that. We can act even in the smallest of ways to make change. I promise you we can. The world is on fire, and many of us have surrendered to numbness or apathy, because our politicians refuse to act in our best interests. It’s the easy thing to say that it’s our politicians. But it’s also us who refuse to act in the best interest of the people we serve, which is each other. No matter who we are, where we come from, what we believe, who we vote for, how we worship, we live in this world together. If the world irreparably falls apart, we will witness the world’s end together. And so maybe, just maybe, we should do everything in our power to make sure that we don’t get to that point. I’m not going to wish you good luck, because luck is like hope, too far beyond our control, too ephemeral. Instead, I wish you the power of all that might be possible if you do anything more than hope. And once more, I ask you, now what?

Thank you.