How to use your existing skills and experiences to change careers

To be successful in your career, you need to align what you do with who you are. Sometimes, that means moving into a different field of work. But how do you move into a new industry when you’ve spent your professional life working in another?

Don’t lose hope. You have skills, education, and training that will transfer to your new career or sector. Let’s explore each of them and consider how you may be able to use them to become limitless in your career.

Transferable skills

Which of your skills are transferable? That depends somewhat on your field and your position, but the simple answer is all of them. You can use every skill you apply in your current job in another area of work that matters to you.

Yes, you’ll probably need to pick up some new skills if you want to excel in a different role. But for the most part, you’ll find that you already have most of what it takes to get started. Whether your tool kit includes hard skills like management or knowledge of the law or softer skills such as empathy and organization, transferring your skills is less about changing content and more about changing your context.

Although you may need to learn some new rules or technological points, most duties that fall under the operations, administration, and finance functions are easily transferable. Other skills, like community building and fund development, transfer well after a bit of tweaking. Selling stocks may not be the same as raising money for a nonprofit, but they both require you to do the research, be the steward, ask, and follow up.

Skills that are heavily reliant on subject matter expertise are much more challenging to transfer, but this is still not an impossible route. For example, a marketing director focused on selling to educational outfits may be able to bring a quiver full of both functional and subject-matter arrows to a job raising money for a charter school association.

Formal education

If you don’t have a great deal of work experience, your formal education determines what—substantively speaking—you are qualified to do. This is critical if you’re a recent graduate or don’t have a long working history under your belt.