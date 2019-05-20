Amid abortion debates, Laverne Cox hits on something no one is talking about

Amid the roiling abortion debates with multiple states adopting the so-called “ heartbeat bill ,” actor and activist Laverne Cox retweeted a tweet that read , “Woman’s body. Woman’s right to choose. End of story.” It seemed harmless enough at first–she was using her platform to bring more awareness to the ongoing fight for women to have autonomy over their bodies. But when someone on Twitter asked where the representation was for trans men, Cox, who is a trans woman, found herself grappling with not only being called out publicly but also how to internalize the call-out and respond.

Thank you for this. This discussion has brought up much for me that I am processing. https://t.co/1rxbllLS5f — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) May 15, 2019

“What I’ve learned about myself when I feel defensive, when I have that feeling, is that I have to get curious,” said Cox during her commencement speech at Pitzer College this past weekend. “Because if I feel defensive, something is going on.”

What was going on was the fact that Cox was overlooking intersectionality for the sake of simplicity.

“Can I just be in solidarity with my sisters on this issue? Do we have to like make it about all of the complicated nuances of the issue?” Cox recalled asking herself. “I thought, we really don’t need mainstream America to be thinking about transgender men, specifically, pregnant and having babies. It’s really not going to advance the cause of transgender people.”

Cox eventually replied, thanking the person for bringing up the issue and that she was still processing.

The idea of a trans man getting pregnant is one that isn’t discussed in mainstream media, which is all the more reason it should be. When debates around abortion are discussed, there’s never specific language around someone who was assigned female at birth but identifies as male. Cox said: