Netflix documentary Knock Down the House isn’t just the Ocasio-Cortez story. It’s a call to action

Director Rachel Lears and her team were based in New York and working with a shoestring budget. If they were going to make a documentary about a handful of 2018 midterm hopefuls, it only made sense to spend extra time following around the one local candidate they’d chosen. By the time the documentary wrapped, though, that candidate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had transformed into a bona fide phenomenon. Having reams of extra footage of her now looked like a miracle of prescience, rather than one born of convenience and limitations.

“While I knew that the race was winnable and I knew that [Ocasio-Cortez] was very talented and charismatic, and I could see that there was momentum building in the final weeks of her campaign, I don’t think anyone could have predicted how far it would go, in terms of her popularity and the backlash,” Lears says.

Now that the film she set out to make, Knock Down the House, has also become the origin story of a political superhero, it’s easier for Netflix to market it that way and for enchanted fans to tout it as such. But Knock Down the House is more than just the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez story, even if she emerges as the central figure to a greater degree than originally planned. It’s a film about the idea of everyday working-class people reclaiming the power that is their natural right, and it sketches a path for how they might obtain it again in the future.

After co-directing films about social justice, like the immigrant labor doc The Hand That Feeds, Lears had been looking for a new feature subject in 2016. The mood around the country following the general election added urgency to this search, as well as substance. She wanted to find a project that would speak to the national conversation of the moment, something about people from different parts of the country with different backgrounds collaborating together toward a common goal. In early 2017, she heard about a newly formed organization called Justice Democrats, which was recruiting for a multiracial coalition of ordinary citizens whom they’d help run for Congress and who in turn would support each other throughout the process.

“I was very interested in both the personal stories of individuals running—what it would take to believe in yourself to that degree and put yourself out there in that way—and the broader political themes we could explore of what it looks like to build a grassroots movement to challenge established power structures and create true representation in Washington,” she says.

Lears and her team, including producer partner (and husband) Robin Blotnik, started developing the project in earnest in the spring of 2017, when Justice Democrats were still in the recruitment process. Early in the film, we see organizers and members working together to make decisions about potential candidates’ viability. Lears would soon have to go through a similar process of surveying the candidates the organization had fielded and choosing which ones would anchor her film.