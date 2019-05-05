How to watch the 2019 Daytime Emmys and red carpet online

Does it sometimes feel like awards season never ends?
While Hollywood’s major movie and TV awards ceremonies don’t get rolling until the fall, there are always a few outliers. Tonight, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will present the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where all those shows you DVR during the day and watch at night will be honored for their various outstanding achievements. Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will host the event this year, and you can find a full list of nominees here.
Red carpet coverage of the Daytime Emmys is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT); the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).
Unlike their better-known primetime counterparts, the Daytime Emmys will not air on a broadcast TV network. For cord-cutters who stream all their content on a smart TV, computer, or phone, that’s actually good news. It means you won’t have to use an antenna or sign up for a streaming service to watch the Daytime Emmys. In fact, the TV academy is offering a number of free ways to stream the red carpet and awards online.
Here are some live-streaming options:
- YouTube: The Emmys YouTube account will stream the show. Find it here.
- Facebook: You can watch the live stream on the Emmys Facebook page via Facebook Live. Find it here.
- Twitter: Yes, even Twitter is getting in on the action. You can stream the ceremony directly from the Daytime Emmy Awards Twitter account. Find it here.
- Online: Stream the awards directly from the Emmys website. Find it here.
- KNEKT TV: This Los Angeles-based digital TV network lets you stream the Daytime Emmys on your Apple TV or Roku. Find it here.