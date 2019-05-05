How to watch the 2019 Daytime Emmys and red carpet online

While Hollywood’s major movie and TV awards ceremonies don’t get rolling until the fall, there are always a few outliers. Tonight, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will present the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where all those shows you DVR during the day and watch at night will be honored for their various outstanding achievements. Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will host the event this year, and you can find a full list of nominees here.

Red carpet coverage of the Daytime Emmys is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT); the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

Unlike their better-known primetime counterparts, the Daytime Emmys will not air on a broadcast TV network. For cord-cutters who stream all their content on a smart TV, computer, or phone, that’s actually good news. It means you won’t have to use an antenna or sign up for a streaming service to watch the Daytime Emmys. In fact, the TV academy is offering a number of free ways to stream the red carpet and awards online.

Here are some live-streaming options: