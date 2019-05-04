How to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC without cable

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is happening today at Churchill Downs in Louisville, featuring 20 oddly named thoroughbred horses in what is promising to be a soggy event. According to Sporting News, the purse is up to $3 million, so there’s a lot at stake.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the big race live on your smart TV, phone, or computer, you’ll need access to NBC, which has the exclusive broadcasting rights.

Coverage of the Kentucky Derby begins on NBC at noon ET today (Saturday, May 4). The race is scheduled to begin approximately at 6:50 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or an over-the-air antenna, you still have a few options for live-streaming the action. I’ve rounded up some choices below: