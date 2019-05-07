These vases were made with immortal human cells

Delftware–also known as Delft pottery or Delft Blue–is a typical white and blue tin-glazed earthenware named for the Dutch town where it has been made for centuries. Typically decorated with plants, daily scenes, and other graphic motifs, Delftware can be traced back to the 14th-century Chinese porcelain that Europeans loved so much, they started to produce their own with different decorations in the 16th century.

You’ve probably seen plenty of Delftware plates and vases before, but the pieces in this collection, called Semi Human Delft Blue, are like nothing you’ll find at your grandma’s home. Because these are made out of human tissue.

This pottery also comes from Netherlands, but from the labs of Biomedical Engineering professor Dr. Patricia Dankers and her PhD candidate, Dan Jing Wu, at Technology University in Eindhoven. The design is the brain child of Dutch-Chinese artist Hongjie Yang.

The structure of each vase is taken from real Delftware, captured by a laser scanner. But the differences end there: These shapes are 3D-printed out of a biodegradable polymer, which creates a scaffold on which to grow the human tissue that makes up the surface of the vases. The tissue is made from HeLa cells–an immortal cell line typically used in scientific research, named because they’re derived from the cervical cells taken in 1951 from cancer patient Henrietta Lacks.

“Originally I wanted to use my own stem cells, to derive an object from myself,” he says over email. That idea had to be evaluated by an ethical committee for medical research in the Netherlands, which rejected it because the country doesn’t allow scientists to experiment with their own cells. Instead, he decided to use Lack’s cells–the oldest human cell line in existence.

For Yang, there’s a symbolism in the use of HeLa cells: “I see this work as a kind of conceptual and practical parallel to the medical production of replacement body parts,” he explains. The method he used, of coating a scaffolding in living cells to create the structure of each vase, is exactly the same process used by doctors to create experimental bone parts and vascular tissue.

For the bioengineering team at Eindhoven, this project was a good opportunity to advance their methodology. According to Dankers, “the project offers us a unique opportunity to share the research we do with the general public in a different way. It shows the progress in this research field and gives a stimulating picture of the future.”