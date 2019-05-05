Here’s everything you can get for free on Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates the triumph of the Mexican army at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, and not Mexico’s Independence Day (that’s September 16), is often celebrated in the United States as an excuse to day-drink margaritas and gorge on a steady stream of guac-topped tacos.

The holiday commemorates an unexpected victory of the Mexican army over French forces. As Time reports, in the early 1860s, Mexico had racked up a huge amount of debt to France, and President Benito Juárez had no choice but to default on payments. This led Napoleon III to send troops to Mexico City by way of the town of Puebla. The troops never made it to Mexico City, because the Mexican army managed to hold the better-equipped French troops off in the Battle of Puebla on the fifth of May of 1862.

Since debt features prominently in the story of Cinco de Mayo, it’s perhaps not surprising that throngs of restaurants and retailers mark the day with deals and free offers. Here are some of the deals to be had this year on Cinco de Mayo:

Chipotle x DoorDash : Chipotle is offering free delivery on any order of $10 or more through DoorDash, or orders on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. No promo code is needed but the maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax.

: Chipotle is offering free delivery on any order of $10 or more through DoorDash, or orders on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. No promo code is needed but the maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax. Del Taco : Download the Del App to cash in on their Cinco de Mayo deals. On the app, for any purchase that’s $5 or more, you’ll get a free Del Taco or one of their new collaborations with Beyond Meat, a Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco.

: Download the Del App to cash in on their Cinco de Mayo deals. On the app, for any purchase that’s $5 or more, you’ll get a free Del Taco or one of their new collaborations with Beyond Meat, a Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco. El Pollo Loco : Breaking Bad fans will want to know that between Friday, May 3, and Sunday, May 5, El Pollo Loco customers can score $5 Street Corn Tostadas and $5 Fire-Grilled Chicken with this coupon.

: Breaking Bad fans will want to know that between Friday, May 3, and Sunday, May 5, El Pollo Loco customers can score $5 Street Corn Tostadas and $5 Fire-Grilled Chicken with this coupon. Baja Fresh : The chain is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a buy two, get one free taco deal.

: The chain is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a buy two, get one free taco deal. Applebee’s : The chain is offering Dollaritas as their $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month, which is also available for Cinco de Mayo.

: The chain is offering Dollaritas as their $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month, which is also available for Cinco de Mayo. Moe’s Southwest Grill x Uber Eats : Spend $10 on your Moe’s delivery on Uber Eats and you’ll get a free HomeWrecker burrito with the use of promo code FREEFIESTA! The chain is also giving out free shirts to the first 50 people who stop by each location on May 5 and Moe Rewards Members get double rewards points.

: Spend $10 on your Moe’s delivery on Uber Eats and you’ll get a free HomeWrecker burrito with the use of promo code FREEFIESTA! The chain is also giving out free shirts to the first 50 people who stop by each location on May 5 and Moe Rewards Members get double rewards points. Chili’s : The Tequila Trifecta, the Presidente Margarita, and draft beer are $5 each on Sunday.

: The Tequila Trifecta, the Presidente Margarita, and draft beer are $5 each on Sunday. Taco John’s : Through Sunday, get five beef soft-shell tacos for $5. In some markets, the deal is five for $5.55.

: Through Sunday, get five beef soft-shell tacos for $5. In some markets, the deal is five for $5.55. Chopt : Salad enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that they can get 20% off the Mexican Caesar Salad online at choptsalad.com with promo code SaladCinco over Cinco de Mayo weekend. Not valid in stores.

: Salad enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that they can get 20% off the Mexican Caesar Salad online at choptsalad.com with promo code SaladCinco over Cinco de Mayo weekend. Not valid in stores. California Pizza Kitchen : The very not-Mexican pizza chain is serving up $5 fresh Agave Lime Margaritas all day on May 5.

: The very not-Mexican pizza chain is serving up $5 fresh Agave Lime Margaritas all day on May 5. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. : The Forrest Gump-inspired chain is offering $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extras all day Sunday.

: The Forrest Gump-inspired chain is offering $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extras all day Sunday. Pizzeria UNO : Another very un-Mexican pizza chain cashing in on the holiday in style with $2 margaritas all day.

: Another very un-Mexican pizza chain cashing in on the holiday in style with $2 margaritas all day. TGI Fridays : Get $5 Fridays ‘Ritas, $5 Patron Shots, and $5 Dos Equis 23-ounce draft beer on Sunday.

: Get $5 Fridays ‘Ritas, $5 Patron Shots, and $5 Dos Equis 23-ounce draft beer on Sunday. Schlotzsky’s : Get a medium drink, bag of chips, and Fiesta Chicken Sandwich for $5 Sunday. No coupon or app needed, just a desire to eat a Fiesta Chicken Sandwich. It’s available at all locations.

: Get a medium drink, bag of chips, and Fiesta Chicken Sandwich for $5 Sunday. No coupon or app needed, just a desire to eat a Fiesta Chicken Sandwich. It’s available at all locations. Cumberland Farms: Get a mobile coupon for $1 nachos Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last. To get the deal, text CHOS to 64827, and they will have your contact info and you will have $1 ‘chos.

Finally, while this last one won’t keep you out of debt, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a $100 Prime Margarita all month long. The classy cocktail features premium alcohol and is served in a diamond-cut Baccarat Crystal Tumbler that you can take home as a souvenir.